Two additional suspects were arrested by the police after an attack on an Arab taxi driver by far-right protesters in Jerusalem last Monday.

The two suspects, 22 and 26 years old, are residents of the Sharon area and were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack that allegedly was racially motivated.

One 17-year-old suspect, a resident of Jerusalem, was already arrested on Wednesday. The suspects will be brought to court on Thursday with a request to extend their detention.