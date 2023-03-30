Break the Wave: 9 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank

The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police arrested 9 suspects of terrorism in the West Bank overnight, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday morning.

During part of the operations, clashes broke out and stones were thrown at security forces. Israeli forces responded with riot dispersal measures and live fire.

Multiple weapons and terror funds were confiscated during the operations.

The wanted persons were transferred for further questioning and no casualties were sustained by Israeli forces.