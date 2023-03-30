Prosecutor's statement filed against Haifa murder suspect

A prosecutor's statement was filed on Thursday against the 35-year-old husband of the late Daria Leitl, who is suspected of murdering his wife in Haifa on March 17.

The Haifa District Attorney's Office filed the statement at the end of various investigative operations, which included the collection of testimonies, forensic findings from the scene, and the use of advanced technology.

An indictment and a request for arrest until the end of the proceedings will be filed against the suspect in the coming days.