BREAKING NEWS

Prosecutor's statement filed against Haifa murder suspect

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 12:24

Updated: MARCH 30, 2023 12:25

A prosecutor's statement was filed on Thursday against the 35-year-old husband of the late Daria Leitl, who is suspected of murdering his wife in Haifa on March 17.

The Haifa District Attorney's Office filed the statement at the end of various investigative operations, which included the collection of testimonies, forensic findings from the scene, and the use of advanced technology.

An indictment and a request for arrest until the end of the proceedings will be filed against the suspect in the coming days.

Journalists Union calls on Police to investigate violence against journa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 01:36 PM
Woman found dead in Pardess Hanna home in suspected murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 01:36 PM
Break the Wave: 9 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 11:24 AM
Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia detained on suspicion of spying
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 11:20 AM
Two arrested in relation to attack on Arab cab driver in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 11:01 AM
Yair Netanyahu to pay NIS 70,000 in Stav Shaffir defamation suit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 09:43 AM
Two US army helicopters collide over Kentucky, fatalities reported
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 08:43 AM
Protesters tie themselves to Knesset entrance gates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 07:23 AM
Fire on passenger ship in southern Philippines kills 10
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 05:22 AM
Mexico identifies 8 people possibly responsible for death of 39 in fire
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 02:58 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro says will not lead the opposition
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 02:56 AM
Biden on Friday to visit Mississippi town devastated by tornado
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 02:42 AM
Chile detects first case of bird flu in human
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 01:45 AM
Putin may visit Turkey in April for inauguration of nuclear power plant
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 11:41 PM
US Senator Fetterman to return to Senate in mid April
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 11:36 PM
