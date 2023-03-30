PA resident charged with attempted terror attack

An indictment was filed against Mahmoud Giosi, a resident of the Palestinian Authority, on Thursday, which alleged that he attempted to murder a Jewish woman in Netanya in a nationalistically-motivated act of terror.

Giosi is being charged with attempted murder under the circumstances of terrorism, entering Israel illegally and possessing an illegal weapon.

The indictment, according to the Attorney General's office, claims that Giosi arrived in Netanya and stabbed the plaintiff (a 21-year-old woman) twice, aiming at her neck in order to kill her. However, he hit her right shoulder instead and she survived.