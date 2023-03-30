The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

PA resident charged with attempted terror attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 16:22

An indictment was filed against Mahmoud Giosi, a resident of the Palestinian Authority, on Thursday, which alleged that he attempted to murder a Jewish woman in Netanya in a nationalistically-motivated act of terror. 

Giosi is being charged with attempted murder under the circumstances of terrorism, entering Israel illegally and possessing an illegal weapon. 

The indictment, according to the Attorney General's office, claims that Giosi arrived in Netanya and stabbed the plaintiff (a 21-year-old woman) twice, aiming at her neck in order to kill her. However, he hit her right shoulder instead and she survived. 

IDF Golani soldier arrested for violently attacking Palestinian prisoner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 04:25 PM
Blinken to meet Ukrainian counterpart, NATO chief next week -State Dept
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 04:18 PM
Russia's Lavrov to visit Turkey in early April -Turkish broadcaster NTV
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 04:17 PM
Mortar bomb found by Israel police in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 04:01 PM
Journalists Union calls on Police to investigate violence against journa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 01:36 PM
Murder ruled out in Pardess Hanna death - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 01:36 PM
Prosecutor's statement filed against Haifa murder suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 12:24 PM
Break the Wave: 9 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 11:24 AM
Two arrested in relation to attack on Arab cab driver in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 11:01 AM
Yair Netanyahu to pay NIS 70,000 in Stav Shaffir defamation suit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 09:43 AM
Nine killed in crash of two US Army helicopters in Kentucky
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 08:43 AM
Protesters tie themselves to Knesset entrance gates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2023 07:23 AM
Fire on passenger ship in southern Philippines kills 10
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 05:22 AM
Mexico identifies 8 people possibly responsible for death of 39 in fire
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 02:58 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro says will not lead the opposition
By REUTERS
03/30/2023 02:56 AM
