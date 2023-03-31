Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia

The Kremlin said on Friday that all accredited foreign journalists could continue to work in Russia, a day after the country's FSB security service said it had arrested a Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges.

The Kremlin said reporter Evan Gershkovich had been carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Russia has presented no evidence to support the charges - the first such case against an American reporter since the end of the Cold War - which have been denied by the WSJ.