Gallant: We will not allow the Iranians and Hezbollah to harm us

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant took a tour of the Etzion Brigade Region on Sunday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

"We are under stress in all sectors," he said in a statement following the tour. "The Iranians are sending their arms to Judea and Samaria and Gaza, and are trying to establish themselves in Syria and the Lebanese border. We will not allow the Iranians and Hezbollah to harm us. We didn't allow it in the past, we don't allow it now and we won't allow it in the future. We will push them out of Syria to where they should be, and that is in Iran."

Gallant has come into the public eye lately after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his dismissal on March 26 but issued no formal documentation to fire him. This sparked public outrage and widespread protests.