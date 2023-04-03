The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-submarine drills to counter North Korea threats

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 04:35

The navies of South Korea, the US and Japan will hold two days of anti-submarine exercises starting Monday to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities, South Korea's defense ministry said.

The drills will be staged in international waters off South Korea's southern island of Jeju, involving a US carrier strike group led by USS Nimitz, which had arrived in the southeastern city of Busan last week.

The trilateral drills come as North Korea unveiled last week new, smaller nuclear warheads, vowed to produce more weapons-grade nuclear materials to expand its arsenal, and boasted of what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.

This week's exercises will use a mobile anti-submarine warfare training target to improve the capabilities needed to detect, track and destroy North Korean underwater threats, the ministry said.

The three countries last held trilateral anti-submarine drills in September - the first time in five years - amid tension over North Korea's unprecedented number of missile tests.

Russia says US behind Ukraine pressure on Moscow-linked Orthodox church
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 01:56 AM
Russia's Prigozhin says Russian flag raised over Bakhmut administration
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 12:57 AM
Four arrested for demonstrating with Palestinian flags - Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 10:07 PM
Israel's coalition, opposition to continue judicial reform talks Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 09:19 PM
US ambassador announces permanent opening of Allenby crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 09:06 PM
Gallant: We will not allow the Iranians and Hezbollah to harm us
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 08:16 PM
Former US president Trump to speak on Tuesday after indictment
By REUTERS
04/02/2023 05:53 PM
Israel's High Court hearing on Ben-Gvir to be shown live Monday
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/02/2023 04:03 PM
Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
04/02/2023 03:13 PM
Israeli protesters detained for threatening Kohelet Forum staff - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 01:45 PM
Border police arrest more than 300 illegal residents in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 09:54 AM
Gazprom to ship 37.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday
By REUTERS
04/02/2023 09:54 AM
Defense Minister Gallant will attend gov't meeting, still isn't fired
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 07:11 AM
Wall Street Journal demands release of reporter arrested in Russia
By REUTERS
04/02/2023 02:13 AM
Three British men being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan - report
By REUTERS
04/01/2023 10:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by