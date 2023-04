Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog invited Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska to visit Israel on Tuesday.

Both women share an interest in mental health. Zelenska also meets with world leaders and UNICEF officials to set up Ukrainian libraries in different countries. Her visit to Israel is expected to take place in the near future.

Although details of the visit are still being organized, one of her prime objectives is to visit injured Ukrainian soldiers who are hospitalized in Israel.