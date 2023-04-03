The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US pushing hard for WSJ reporter's release from Russia - White House

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 18:32

The US government is pushing hard for the release of a Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia, and tracking his detention closely, the White House said Monday.

"We have been pushing hard since the moment we found out the reporter was detained," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Russia's FSB security service said on Thursday it had arrested Evan Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defense company that was a state secret.

The US is "keenly, strongly, closely" tracking his detention, Kirby said.

White House is watching for security concerns after Trump indictment
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:27 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Nias region, Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:16 PM
Contaminated water detected in northern Israel water sources
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 04:11 PM
US reporter Gershkovich appeals against arrest in Russia - Interfax
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:54 PM
IAEA chief Grossi to visit Moscow on Wednesday -RIA
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:43 PM
Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:41 PM
Russia to strengthen military in northwest, response to Finland, NATO
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:16 PM
Finland will join NATO on Tuesday - Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:15 PM
Palestinian with gun fled from Jalameh crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 02:20 PM
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites - NBC New
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 01:48 PM
First Lady Michal Herzog invites Ukraine's first lady to Israel
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
04/03/2023 01:19 PM
Police officer who hit protester with baton questioned
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 12:27 PM
Israeli in his 20s killed in car crash in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 11:46 AM
Russian collaborator injured in Melitopol car bombing
By MICHAEL STARR
04/03/2023 11:39 AM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes near east coast of Kamchatka
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:32 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by