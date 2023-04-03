US pushing hard for WSJ reporter's release from Russia - White House

The US government is pushing hard for the release of a Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia, and tracking his detention closely, the White House said Monday.

"We have been pushing hard since the moment we found out the reporter was detained," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Russia's FSB security service said on Thursday it had arrested Evan Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defense company that was a state secret.

The US is "keenly, strongly, closely" tracking his detention, Kirby said.