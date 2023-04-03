Former UK finance minister Nigel Lawson dies at 91

Nigel Lawson, a Jewish former British finance minister who served in governments of Margaret Thatcher, has died at the age of 91, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1983 and 1989, Lawson championed wider share ownership, lower personal taxes and free market economics, forming the backbone of Thatcher's vision for Britain in the 1980s.

But he was ultimately blamed for failing to control a boom that ended in a surge in interest rates and a deep recession.

Lawson's resignation in October 1989, after years of disagreement with Thatcher on key aspects of policy - especially over the EU - plunged her Conservative government into a crisis from which it did not recover until she resigned a year later.