The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

Former UK finance minister Nigel Lawson dies at 91

Lawson, who was Jewish, championed wider share ownership, lower personal taxes and free market economics, forming the backbone of Thatcher's vision for Britain in the 1980s.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 23:22

Updated: APRIL 3, 2023 23:39
British flag waving in the breeze (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
British flag waving in the breeze
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Nigel Lawson, a Jewish former British finance minister who served in governments of Margaret Thatcher, has died at the age of 91, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1983 and 1989, Lawson championed wider share ownership, lower personal taxes and free market economics, forming the backbone of Thatcher's vision for Britain in the 1980s.

But he was ultimately blamed for failing to control a boom that ended in a surge in interest rates and a deep recession.

Lawson's resignation in October 1989, after years of disagreement with Thatcher on key aspects of policy - especially over the EU - plunged her Conservative government into a crisis from which it did not recover until she resigned a year later.



Tags United Kingdom british jewry diaspora obituary
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
4

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by