Russia may get 'tough' with hostile Europe -Lavrov

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 00:55

The European Union has become hostile and has "lost" Russia, and Moscow will deal with Europe in a tough fashion if need be, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"The European Union has 'lost Russia. But it is its own fault," Lavrov told the website Argumenty i Fatky. "It is the EU member countries and EU leaders who openly declare it is necessary to inflict, as they call it, a strategic defeat on Russia."

Lavrov said Russia had decided how to approach Europe as it was supplying the "criminal regime" in Kyiv with weapons and instructors.

"In reply to hostile steps, we will act in a tough manner if necessary, based on Russia's national interests and the principles of reciprocity accepted in diplomatic practice."

Infant passes away after Jerusalem bus accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 10:08 PM
Pentagon: Cannot confirm any Chinese balloon real-time data transfer
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 09:36 PM
Protesters gather in front of Channel 14 owner's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 09:12 PM
Six dead, 64 missing after boat sinks in Congo’s Lake Kivu
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 09:02 PM
US pushing hard for WSJ reporter's release from Russia - White House
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:32 PM
White House is watching for security concerns after Trump indictment
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:27 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Nias region, Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:16 PM
Contaminated water detected in northern Israel water sources
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 04:11 PM
US reporter Gershkovich appeals against arrest in Russia - Interfax
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:54 PM
IAEA chief Grossi to visit Moscow on Wednesday -RIA
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:43 PM
Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:41 PM
Russia to strengthen military in northwest, response to Finland, NATO
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:16 PM
Finland will join NATO on Tuesday - Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:15 PM
Palestinian with gun fled from Jalameh crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 02:20 PM
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites - NBC New
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 01:48 PM
