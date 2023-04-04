Helicopter crashes in Netanya, pilot killed

A man was killed after a helicopter crashed in an open area in Netanya, close to the Kiryat Hashalom neighborhood on Tuesday morning, according to Magen David Adom.

MDA emergency teams treated the man at the crash site but had to pronounce him dead shortly after.

MDA medics Vladislav Sokol and Yarden Dahari said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the helicopter that had crashed in an open agricultural area. We rescued a man in his fifties from it, who was unconscious and had very severe injuries. We performed medical examinations but he showed no signs of life and we had to determine his death on the scene."