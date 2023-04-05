Israel Police arrest man suspected of sexually abusing 4-year-old

Police arrested a man on suspicion of sexually abusing a four-year-old boy at a playground in Tel Aviv, an Israel Police spokesperson reported on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who is in his 50s, allegedly made a sexual remark toward the child and then committed indecent acts on him. When the suspect saw people approaching, he allegedly fled.

The police arrived at the scene within a few minutes and arrested the suspect at Dizengoff, and he was taken in for questioning.

During the interrogation, police were able to connect him to another incident of sexual abuse a few weeks ago, this one on a woman in her 20s.