BREAKING NEWS

Chinese help for Russia in Ukraine war would be 'historic mistake' - Stoltenberg

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 15:38

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 16:08

Russia's announcement that it will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus shows that a Russia-China joint statement days earlier amounted to "empty promises", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement came just days after Russia and China jointly declared countries should not deploy nuclear weapons outside their borders, Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

He said this showed such statements are "empty promises and what we need to watch closely is what Russia is doing."

Stoltenberg said NATO had not seen any signs so far that Russia was following through on Putin's announcement.

In a media briefing after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg also said Ukraine's future is in the Euro-Atlantic family and that NATO will continue to support Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia.

Netanyahu: Israel maintains freedom of worship amid Temple Mount clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 03:57 PM
Putin tells US its support for 2014 revolution led to Ukraine situation
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 03:50 PM
Poland to give Ukraine 14 MiG-29 fighter jets, says Polish president
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 03:19 PM
Turkey closes airspace to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 03:15 PM
IDF reports shooting in West Bank, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 12:00 PM
Man indicted for stabbing man after mistaken identity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 10:30 AM
Iran foils drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan - Tasnim
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 10:01 AM
Israel Police arrest man suspected of sexually abusing 4-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 09:25 AM
NATO needs stronger relations with like-minded partners
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 09:21 AM
France's Macron and US President Biden discuss China on phone
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 05:43 AM
SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 10:28 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes offshore Atacama, Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 10:25 PM
US journalist jailed by Russia met lawyers on Tuesday
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 10:13 PM
Iran appoints ambassador to UAE for the first time in 8 years
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 09:55 PM
Grenade thrown at vehicle in northern Israel, two injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2023 09:03 PM
