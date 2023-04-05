The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Four children killed in pre-school attack in southern Brazil

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 16:47

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 17:02

Four children were killed and four other injured in an attack on a pre-school in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina on Wednesday, local police and a hospital said.

Police said a 25-year-old man responsible for the attack had been arrested, without providing further details.

Hospital Santo Antonio in the city of Blumenau said four kids aged zero to two were under medical care there after the attack.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the attack a "monstrosity", dubbing it an "unacceptable, absurd act of hate and cowardice" against "innocent, defenseless children," in a Twitter post.

Israeli teen stabbed in Bat Yam hours before Passover Seder night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 05:23 PM
UN chief condemns Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 05:22 PM
Blinken says US working on "wrongful detention" label for WSJ reporter
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 04:54 PM
Russia complains that West has not expressed concern over blogger killing
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 04:22 PM
Netanyahu: Israel maintains freedom of worship amid Temple Mount clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 03:57 PM
Putin tells US its support for 2014 revolution led to Ukraine situation
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 03:50 PM
Chinese help for Russia in Ukraine war would be 'historic mistake'
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 03:38 PM
Poland to give Ukraine 14 MiG-29 fighter jets, says Polish president
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 03:19 PM
Turkey closes airspace to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 03:15 PM
IDF reports shooting in West Bank, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 12:00 PM
Man indicted for stabbing man after mistaken identity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 10:30 AM
Iran foils drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan - Tasnim
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 10:01 AM
Israel Police arrest man suspected of sexually abusing 4-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2023 09:25 AM
NATO needs stronger relations with like-minded partners
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 09:21 AM
France's Macron and US President Biden discuss China on phone
By REUTERS
04/05/2023 05:43 AM
