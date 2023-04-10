The renewed deal between Israel and Poland regarding trips to the latter for Holocaust education includes a list of "problematic locations that aren't okay to visit on an educational trip", Yad Vashem said in a statement on Monday.

The Holocaust museum added that the deal includes these locations but does not compel trips to visit them. Poland trips that are organized by Yad Vashem will not be visiting these locations.

The statement came after a report in Haaretz claimed that the deal forces Israeli Poland trips to visit locations that distort the Holocaust or memorialize people who killed Jews. The Education Ministry categorically denied the claim.