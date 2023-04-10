The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli-Polish deal on Holocaust trips includes problematic sites - Yad Vashem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 14:40

The renewed deal between Israel and Poland regarding trips to the latter for Holocaust education includes a list of "problematic locations that aren't okay to visit on an educational trip", Yad Vashem said in a statement on Monday.

The Holocaust museum added that the deal includes these locations but does not compel trips to visit them. Poland trips that are organized by Yad Vashem will not be visiting these locations.

The statement came after a report in Haaretz claimed that the deal forces Israeli Poland trips to visit locations that distort the Holocaust or memorialize people who killed Jews. The Education Ministry categorically denied the claim.

Russia on US intel leaks: There's a tendency to blame Moscow
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 01:13 PM
Belarusian President Lukashenko meets Russia's defense minister - report
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 12:23 PM
High Court rules to demolish home of Jerusalem bombing terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 12:04 PM
IDF arrests suspect of terrorism near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 11:50 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest four terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 10:22 AM
Police investigating overnight shooting in Netivot with no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 08:07 AM
Increased number of IDF troops to be stationed in Tel Aviv from Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 10:23 PM
20-year-old man seriously wounded in crime-related shooting - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 10:00 PM
Six civilians killed by land mine left by Islamic State in Syria
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 09:57 PM
Israeli Border Police officer wounded after being attacked near Old City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 07:00 PM
Car of terrorist who killed Maia, Rina Dee spotted in Nablus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 06:11 PM
Explosions heard in Gaza as rockets test-launched into sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 04:49 PM
Russia says it has destroyed 70,000-tonne fuel depot near Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 03:16 PM
Israel to extend visa permits, humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 02:53 PM
Israel's Intel and Secret Services Committee convenes for urgent meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 02:38 PM
