Russia: Designation of WSJ reporter as wrongfully detained is 'irrelevant'

A Moscow court next week will hear an appeal by Gershkovich's legal team against a ruling that he be held in pre-trial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison until at least May 29.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 09:53

Updated: APRIL 12, 2023 10:29
Reporter for US newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in an undated handout image taken in an unknown location (photo credit: The Wall Street Journal/Handout via REUTERS)
Reporter for US newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in an undated handout image taken in an unknown location
(photo credit: The Wall Street Journal/Handout via REUTERS)

 A senior Russian official said on Wednesday that the United States' designation of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" meant nothing to Russia and would not change its approach to his case, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia's FSB security agency arrested Gershkovich, a US citizen, at the end of March and has charged him with espionage charges that carry a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

His arrest brought an outcry from the Wall Street Journal, US President Joe Biden, other media organizations and rights groups.

Evan Gershkovich to appeal sentence

A Moscow court next week will hear an appeal by Gershkovich's legal team against a ruling that he be held in pre-trial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison until at least May 29.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was currently considering granting US diplomats consular access to Gershkovich, who has so far had only minimal contact with his legal team since his detention two weeks ago. But he criticized US attempts to "pressure" Moscow over the issue.

Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, detained on suspicion of espionage, leaves a court building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2023. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, detained on suspicion of espionage, leaves a court building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2023. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)

"We will not tolerate any attempts to pressure us, and it has no significance what status they assign to this person in Washington. We will act in accordance with our own internal needs, norms and laws that apply in this situation, and nothing more," TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

Biden spoke to Gershkovich's family by telephone on Tuesday and said Washington was doing "everything in its power" to secure Gershkovich's release. He is the first American reporter jailed in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.



