Leak of classified information was deliberate criminal act, arrest made

The leak of classified information was a "deliberate, criminal act," the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder referred questions about the investigation to the Department of Justice.

Ryder added the Pentagon had taken steps to review distribution lists and ensure that people receiving information had a need to know.

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, December 7, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO)

FBI says it has made arrest in Massachusetts, amid a report leaker identified

The FBI said on Thursday it has "made an arrest and is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts," amid a media report a suspect in the leak of classified has been identified.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland will make a statement on the situation at 2:30 p.m. (1830) GMT EDT Thursday.