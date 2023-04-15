Aliyah Minister to visit US and Canada for first time

Aliyah and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionist Party) will arrive in the US on Sunday on his first-ever visit to North America. During his visit, he will meet with the heads of the New York and Toronto Jewish Federations, participate in a Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony in Times Square with the Orthodox Union and visit many Jewish communities.

Sofer will participate in events and meetings organized by Nefesh B'Nefesh and the Jewish Agency, as well as

Sofer sees this visit as a learning opportunity in order to find opportunities to promote aliyah from North America, especially amongst youngsters. Before joining politics, Sofer never left Israel and has since flown to France and other countries with strong Jewish communities.