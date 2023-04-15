The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Aliyah Minister to visit US and Canada for first time

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 22:33

Aliyah and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionist Party) will arrive in the US on Sunday on his first-ever visit to North America. During his visit, he will meet with the heads of the New York and Toronto Jewish Federations, participate in a Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony in Times Square with the Orthodox Union and visit many Jewish communities.

Sofer will participate in events and meetings organized by Nefesh B'Nefesh and the Jewish Agency, as well as 

Sofer sees this visit as a learning opportunity in order to find opportunities to promote aliyah from North America, especially amongst youngsters. Before joining politics, Sofer never left Israel and has since flown to France and other countries with strong Jewish communities.

Israel Police arrest minor with a knife at Jerusalem checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2023 04:55 PM
France's Emmanuel Macron signs controversial pension reform into law
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 08:30 AM
China opposes US Russia-related sanctions on Chinese firms
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 04:24 AM
US, Japan, South Korea to hold missile defense exercises to deter threat
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 03:25 AM
Israelis injured in S. Korea bus accident to be released from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2023 02:49 AM
Syrian foreign minister to visit Algeria -Algerian state radio
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:47 AM
Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:39 AM
SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship mission
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:11 AM
Protesters clash with police, break into Glilot station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 10:22 PM
Putin signs Russian law establishing electronic draft call-up
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 10:21 PM
Asked about leaked US intel, Ukraine says remains united with US
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 09:34 PM
Biden directs US military, intel community to further secure info
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 08:07 PM
UN chief raises concerns with Russia about Ukraine grain deal
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 08:02 PM
IDF shoots tear gas at Hezbollah activists at Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 06:54 PM
Ovadia Yosef's grandson arrested in Sheikh Jarrah demonstration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 06:11 PM
