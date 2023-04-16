UN condemns killing of 3 World Food Programme staff in Sudan

The United Nations condemned the killing of three World Food Programme employees amid fighting in Sudan on Saturday, saying the three died while carrying out their duties.

Volker Perthes, the head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS) said on Sunday that the three WFP employees were killed in clashes in Kabkabiya in North Darfur a day earlier.

"I also am extremely appalled by reports of projectiles hitting UN and other humanitarian premises, as well as reports of looting of UN and other humanitarian premises in several locations in Darfur," Perthes, who is also the special envoy for the UN secretary general for Sudan, added in his statement.