The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian shelling kills one, wounds nine in Ukraine's Kherson - governor

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 14:01

A Russian artillery attack killed one person and injured nine more in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, regional officials said.

"The terrorist state launched an attack on peaceful Kherson residents. One person died. Nine people from Kherson are injured. Our heroic doctors are fighting for their lives and health," Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor, said on Telegram. Officials said a market in the city center had been hit.

Ukrainian troops recaptured Kherson last November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of their full-scale invasion.

The area is now under frequent fire from Russian forces that are entrenched on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

