BREAKING NEWS

Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 16:17

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed on Wednesday to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) following a days-long power struggle and bloody clashes with the army.

"We confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope the other party will abide by the ceasefire according to the announced time," the RSF added in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire.

The rivals announced their commitment to a 24 hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but a Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to begin.

Shas lawmaker Moshe Arbel named Israel's new interior & health minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 03:58 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits border with Belarus and Poland
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 03:14 PM
Ukraine says it has received Patriot air defense systems
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 02:37 PM
Russia says eight of its bombers flew over neutral waters near Japan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 09:07 AM
Fighter plane training will be felt through Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 06:37 AM
PA's Mahmoud Abbas meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , Walla!
04/19/2023 06:15 AM
Russian drones strike Odesa, cause fire, Ukrainian official says
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 05:34 AM
Security forces arrested several wanted persons in Nablus - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , Walla!
04/19/2023 01:45 AM
The IDF attacked Hezbollah and Iranian militias in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , Walla!
04/19/2023 01:33 AM
North Korean leader orders launch of military spy satellite as planned
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 01:21 AM
Fox 'pleased' with 'amicable' settlement with Dominion Voting Systems
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 12:19 AM
Man shot in violent exchange near Iksal Interchange
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2023 11:50 PM
The men arrested in Jenin were Jihadists who specialized in explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2023 11:35 PM
UN officially tells US concerned by reports of spying on UN chief
By REUTERS
04/18/2023 08:25 PM
US offers reward for Hezbollah leader -State Department
By REUTERS
04/18/2023 05:06 PM
