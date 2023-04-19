The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ex-Bar head disgraced by alleged sex scandal has support to run again

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 19:06

Former Israel Bar Association head Efi Nave has enough signatures to run to reclaim his former position, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

Nave had resigned over a 2019 "sex for judgeship" bribery scandal. He was accused of promoting judicial candidates in exchange for sexual favors. He was suspected of having a sexual relationship with the wife of a magistrate judge who sought to become a district judge and a female lawyer who was appointed as a magistrate judge.

The case was dropped in 2021 due to the relationships having mixed motives or being improper but not criminal in nature.

The most recent Bar head, Avi Himi, resigned in January after a female lawyer accused him of masturbating in a video call with her when she sought his aid in securing a recommendation to become a judge.

West Bank, Gaza crossings will close for Remembrance, Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 07:11 PM
Holiday-makers warned as staff at Heathrow Airport announce strike
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 06:50 PM
Ukraine's military accuses Russia of 'provocation' over Bakhmut incident
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 06:04 PM
Search underway for Israeli swept away in Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 06:03 PM
Putin: goods deliveries to regions annexed by Russia are 'problematic'
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 05:43 PM
Russia's IIB says it will relocate headquarters back to Russia
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 04:57 PM
Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 04:17 PM
Shas lawmaker Moshe Arbel named Israel's new interior & health minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 03:58 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits border with Belarus and Poland
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 03:14 PM
Ukraine says it has received Patriot air defense systems
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 02:37 PM
Russia says eight of its bombers flew over neutral waters near Japan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 09:07 AM
Fighter plane training will be felt through Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 06:37 AM
PA's Mahmoud Abbas meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , Walla!
04/19/2023 06:15 AM
Russian drones strike Odesa, cause fire, Ukrainian official says
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 05:34 AM
Security forces arrested several wanted persons in Nablus - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , Walla!
04/19/2023 01:45 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by