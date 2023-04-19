Ex-Bar head disgraced by alleged sex scandal has support to run again

Former Israel Bar Association head Efi Nave has enough signatures to run to reclaim his former position, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

Nave had resigned over a 2019 "sex for judgeship" bribery scandal. He was accused of promoting judicial candidates in exchange for sexual favors. He was suspected of having a sexual relationship with the wife of a magistrate judge who sought to become a district judge and a female lawyer who was appointed as a magistrate judge.

The case was dropped in 2021 due to the relationships having mixed motives or being improper but not criminal in nature.

The most recent Bar head, Avi Himi, resigned in January after a female lawyer accused him of masturbating in a video call with her when she sought his aid in securing a recommendation to become a judge.