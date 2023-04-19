The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US announces new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 19:41

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 22:25

US President Joe Biden's administration announced $325 million in new military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday to help its military in its war against Russia, including additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), advanced missiles and anti-tank mines.

It is the 36th security package for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, and brings total US military assistance for the Kyiv government to more than $35.4 billion in that time.

"This security assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Judge to rule on Congress' subpoena in Trump case 'promptly'
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 10:15 PM
Shots fired at Israeli bus in West Bank, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 09:09 PM
Israelis protest against Netanyahu as he visits Rehovot tech firm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 07:21 PM
West Bank, Gaza crossings will close for Remembrance, Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 07:11 PM
Ex-Bar head disgraced by alleged sex scandal has support to run again
By MICHAEL STARR
04/19/2023 07:06 PM
Holiday-makers warned as staff at Heathrow Airport announce strike
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 06:50 PM
Search underway for Israeli swept away in Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 06:03 PM
Putin: goods deliveries to regions annexed by Russia are 'problematic'
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 05:43 PM
Russia's IIB says it will relocate headquarters back to Russia
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 04:57 PM
Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 04:17 PM
Shas lawmaker Moshe Arbel named Israel's new interior & health minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 03:58 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits border with Belarus and Poland
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 03:14 PM
Ukraine says it has received Patriot air defense systems
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 02:37 PM
Russia says eight of its bombers flew over neutral waters near Japan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 09:07 AM
Fighter plane training will be felt through Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 06:37 AM
