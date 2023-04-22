The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Two people killed, 10 hurt in Madrid restaurant blaze

The fire was started when a waiter flambéed a pizza and set fire to the walls and ceiling.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 10:43

Updated: APRIL 22, 2023 20:13
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Madrid downtown, in Madrid Spain January 20, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)
Two people died and 12 others were injured in a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.

The blaze started late on Friday night at Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto, an Italian restaurant in the central Salamanca neighborhood.

One of the dead was a restaurant employee and the other was a customer, Madrid mayor Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters on Saturday outside the building.

An eyewitness told El Pais newspaper that the fire started after a waiter flambéed a pizza and the flames set fire to the ceiling and walls.

Diners found it hard to flee as the blaze started near the main exit, emergency services said.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.



Tags spain fire world news Madrid
