Court finds man guilty of trying to murder ex-girlfriend

The Jerusalem Distric Court found Yaakov Strug guilty on Sunday of trying to murder the complainant with whom he had a romantic relationship three years ago, the court said in a statement.

Strug tried to murder his ex-girlfriend and stage the scene to make it look like a robbery gone wrong after the pair agreed to announce their relationship to his wife and daughter and move in together.

Strug beat the woman almost to death before locking her in her apartment and taking her phone. She only survived by using her remaining strength to go to the balcony and call to her neighbors for help.