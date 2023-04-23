The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli PM plans to meet with Florida's DeSantis during Israel trip

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 18:46

Updated: APRIL 23, 2023 19:17

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when the expected 2024 presidential candidate visits Israel this week, Netanyahu said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

DeSantis is traveling abroad this week to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. The visit to Israel coincides with protests over Netanyahu's plans to tighten controls on the country's Supreme Court.

Netanyahu, asked by CBS whether he would meet with DeSantis, replied: "Of course, I'll meet with everyone. Why not? I'll meet with Republican governors and Democratic governors."

DeSantis is set to deliver the keynote address at the Jerusalem Post "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" event at the Museum of Tolerance before a crowd of 400 participants, including around 120 US Jewish philanthropists on April 27.

UTJ members cancel participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 03:25 PM
Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 02:27 PM
Interior Ministry to set up new passport office to shorten waiting times
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 02:20 PM
Court finds man guilty of trying to murder ex-girlfriend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 11:05 AM
US, other nations evacuate embassy personnel, citizens from Sudan
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 03:37 AM
Two earthquakes strike Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia -EMSC
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 12:59 AM
El Al flight lands safely after making emergency landing at Ben-Gurion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 12:10 AM
Temple Mount to reopen to Jewish visitors on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 11:21 PM
Ukraine's Kharkiv, surrounding districts hit by five missiles
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 11:10 PM
Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada, citing attacks
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 08:59 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 08:23 PM
Body of Israeli swept in Lake Kinneret found after four days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 08:05 PM
One dead, one seriously injured in Lod shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 07:13 PM
Eight injured in car crash near northern Israeli kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 06:16 PM
Russia says it takes three districts in western part of Ukraine's Bakhmu
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 02:07 PM
