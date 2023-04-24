Egypt's assistant military attache in Sudan was killed by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' fire while he was driving his car in the capital Khartoum, the Sudanese army said in a statement on Monday.

Egyptian ambassador in Khartoum denied a Sudanese Army report that the country's assistant military attache was killed by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' fire in the Sudanese capital, Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

