The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers Tsunami warning

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 23:16

Updated: APRIL 25, 2023 00:26

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck west of Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG) said, triggering a tsunami warning.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.

The quake, at 84 kilometer (52.2 miles) depth, triggered an initial tsunami warning, the country's meteorological department added. The agency asked local authorities to immediately instruct residents of the affected area to stay away from shores.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said authorities are collecting data from the islands nearest the epicenter, off the western shore of Sumatra, spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

In Padang, the capital of West Sumatra, the quake was felt strongly and some people have moved away from the beaches, said Abdul, who was in Padang.

"Although the quake was pretty strong here, damages are not visible yet," he said.

Akmal, an official of the Mentawai islands, off Sumatra, told TvOne that locals are conducting self evacuation and heading to higher ground, but there were no reports of casualties yet.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.

Sudan's rival factions agree to implement ceasefire, US says
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 11:15 PM
Egypt's assistant military attache in Sudan killed by RSF
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 09:04 PM
Letter with unknown substance sent to French embassy in Moscow
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 08:33 PM
Explosions kill eight in northwest Pakistan -police
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 08:18 PM
UAE aircraft catches fire in Nepal, attempts to make emergency landing
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:22 PM
EU's von der Leyen: our critical infrastructure is under threat
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:21 PM
Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways after Fox settles Dominion lawsuit
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:13 PM
Huwara shooter indicted for attack on American olim
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2023 06:30 PM
Netanyahu trial: Arnon Milchan will not testify in Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 06:07 PM
Russia's Lavrov at UN: We have reached the dangerous threshold
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 05:50 PM
Woman shot, injured by IDF after illegally entering military zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 05:07 PM
Missing body of Israeli from Ashkelon crane collapse found after a month
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 03:22 PM
Declaration of Independence reading held at Western Wall
By ZVIKA KLEIN
04/24/2023 02:57 PM
WHO dismisses manager after sexual misconduct findings
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 02:46 PM
Foreign Minister Cohen says arrest of Jordanian MP 'unrelated to Jordan'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 02:43 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by