The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia may withdraw from nuclear missile treaty with US - diplomat

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 07:57

Updated: APRIL 25, 2023 08:49

Russia, due to the actions of the United States, may retreat from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, the TASS news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Tuesday.

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, told the Russian state news agency that Moscow will evaluate the range of American-made missiles that, he said, are capable of reaching the Asian-Pacific region.

"But even now we can say with confidence that the destabilizing US military programs and their allies make our moratorium more and more fragile - both in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe," Yermakov said.

Britain to begin evacuating its nationals from Sudan
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 08:55 AM
Jerusalem ramming attack: Elderly man in serious, unstable condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2023 08:13 AM
Air ambulance helicopter crashes in Russia's Volgograd region, pilot dies
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 06:29 AM
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 03:47 AM
US sends first deportation flight to Cuba since 2020
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 02:37 AM
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers Tsunami warning
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 11:16 PM
Sudan's rival factions agree to implement ceasefire, US says
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 11:15 PM
Egypt's assistant military attache in Sudan killed by RSF
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 09:04 PM
Letter with unknown substance sent to French embassy in Moscow
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 08:33 PM
Explosions kill eight in northwest Pakistan -police
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 08:18 PM
UAE aircraft catches fire in Nepal, attempts to make emergency landing
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:22 PM
EU's von der Leyen: our critical infrastructure is under threat
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:21 PM
Huwara shooter indicted for attack on American olim
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2023 06:30 PM
Netanyahu trial: Arnon Milchan will not testify in Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 06:07 PM
Russia's Lavrov at UN: We have reached the dangerous threshold
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 05:50 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by