Baby killed, several others injured in Israeli car crash

A serious car crash in Israel's South on Wednesday resulted in multiple casualties, including the death of a baby, when two vehicles collided, according to Israel's Fire and Rescue Services.

Magen David Adom said that seven people were impacted, including a one-year-old baby who was killed.

Fire and Rescue Services said several people were trapped in the vehicles.

How many people were injured in the crash?

According to MDA, six people were sent to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba. Of these patients, two are in serious condition: A man in his 40s with injuries to his limbs and a six-year-old child with head trauma. Two others were in moderate condition, both women in their mid-30s.

Two other young children, aged four and five, were hospitalized in mild condition.

The scene of a serious car crash on Highway 40 in Israel's South that resulted in multiple casualties, on April 26, 2023. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The area on the road where the accident occurred, Highway 40, has been closed due to the accident and police officers are on scene to direct traffic.

Police have also opened an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story.