The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House confirms death of second American in Sudan

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 16:35

Updated: APRIL 26, 2023 20:56

A second American has died in Sudan, the White House said on Wednesday, and US authorities are helping a small number of citizens seeking to leave the country during a ceasefire that has curbed fighting.

While sporadic violence continues, the ceasefire announced by the United States on Monday appears to be holding, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

"So we want to take advantage of that ceasefire to make sure that Americans know if they want to make the move ... we're gonna see what we can do to get them the information they need to link up with these ground routes," he said on CNN.

"It is still dangerous. I want to stress that. It is still dangerous, but the ceasefire seems to be holding or at least contributing to a reduction in violence."

The Biden administration was continuing to work with both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary force opposing it to extend the ceasefire to allow more humanitarian assistance, Kirby told reporters in a briefing earlier Wednesday.

The White House's comments came as fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) flared on the outskirts of the capital of Khartoum despite the truce aimed at quelling the 11-day conflict.

Levels of violence appear to have decreased significantly, Kirby said. "The levels are down, but we want to see the levels at zero," he said.

President Joe Biden has directed US officials to help as many Americans as possible, and they were "actively facilitating the departure of a relatively small number of Americans" who wanted to leave.

US officials have put that number in the dozens.

Some US citizens had arrived at Port Sudan to evacuate, and the United States was continuing to support other limited evacuation efforts via ground routes, he added.

USAID has deployed teams in the region and was prepared to help provide humanitarian assistance in the event the ceasefire was extended, Kirby told reporters.

Fire damages Russian center in Cyprus, Moscow cites 'terrorist attack'
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 09:19 PM
Three injured in gas explosion in Shuafat refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2023 06:01 PM
Police raid Hadash headquarters in Nazareth - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2023 05:24 PM
Russia expels 10 Norwegian diplomats, Norway says
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 01:48 PM
Drone falls in Russia on grounds of Moscow city court
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 12:16 PM
Belgium denies jailed Iran diplomat to be freed in prisoner swap
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 11:49 AM
Police respond to report of armed individuals at Berlin conference hall
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 11:38 AM
Sudan police: RSF broke into Kober prison, freed Bashir, other detainees
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 11:37 AM
Russian investigator: 11 on 'international wanted list'
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 10:48 AM
Israel Police detain Jews for bowing, praying on Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2023 09:44 AM
Three Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea - German air force
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 09:14 AM
China to conduct live firing drills in East China Sea on April 26
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 05:04 AM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes North Island of New Zealand
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 01:31 AM
Russia strategic missile carrier bombers fly over Barents, Norwegian sea
By REUTERS
04/26/2023 12:22 AM
Putin decree shows Moscow has taken temporary control of Uniper, Fortum
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 11:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by