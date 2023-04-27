The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia says Poland seized money from Warsaw embassy's accounts

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 01:47

Polish prosecutors have seized "significant" amounts of money from the frozen bank accounts of the Russian embassy and trade mission, Moscow's ambassador to Warsaw told Russia's RIA news agency on Wednesday.

Sergei Andreyev, the envoy, said the move was "a flagrant violation" of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

Poland blocked the accounts shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 on the basis that they could be used for money-laundering or terrorist finance.

"We received a notification from the prosecutor's office that funds from the embassy and trade mission's accounts at Santander Bank have been transferred to the accounts of the prosecutor's office," Andreyev told RIA. The accounts held "significant funds" in both US dollars and zlotys, Andreyev said.

Lukasz Lapczynski, a spokesman for the Polish state prosecutor's office, said he would respond on Thursday. Poland's foreign ministry referred inquiries to the justice ministry, which was not immediately available for comment.

Poland has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies, playing a leading role in persuading allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weaponry. In March 2022, Poland said it was expelling 45 Russian diplomats suspected of working for intelligence services.

 

