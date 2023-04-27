The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Georgians detained after using stolen Israeli passport details in Netherlands

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 08:33

Four Georgian citizens in their 30s were detained on Wednesday in a Dutch airport after they tried to fly to Israel from the Netherlands by entering Israeli passport details during digital check-in.

All four of the Georgians were denied entry to Israel in the last year, and during an investigation in the Dutch airport, it was discovered that none of them hold an Israeli passport or had any kind of Israeli travel document.

An investigation in Israel also found that the details of the four passports the Georgians used belong to Israeli citizens, two of whom are no longer alive. The incidents is still under investigation.

The group did not make it to Israel and was held in the Dutch airport.

