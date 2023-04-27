The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Petition filed against gas exploration without new environmental analysis

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 12:45

The opening of licenses for gas exploration in Israel's Mediterranean Sea waters by the Energy Ministry was done without adequate analysis of the move to climate, economic benefit, or environmental risk, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel asserted in a petition filed to the High Court of Justice on Thursday morning.

The area of 6,000 square kilometers is allegedly in close proximity to sensitive marine life habitats and nature reserves. The organization called for a new ecological examination of the region, and the removal of the sensitive sites from the exploration area.

"The petition does not deal with the production of discovered gas and its exploitation, but only against the decision to advance a tender, to search for new gas reserves, on a vast area, in the exclusive economic zone of the State of Israel," said the petition.

Israel hit with massive power outages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2023 01:10 PM
Kremlin: ties with Europe at lowest possible level
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 12:26 PM
Allies have delivered almost all promised combat vehicles to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 12:02 PM
Russian court fines Wikipedia 2 mln roubles for not deleting content
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 11:41 AM
Teens indicted for attacking Jewish burial vehicle at Mount of Olives
By MICHAEL STARR
04/27/2023 11:37 AM
China accuses US of raising regional tensions in South China Sea
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 11:05 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 5 suspects of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2023 09:33 AM
IDF stops unarmed Palestinian crossing fence from Gaza to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2023 09:14 AM
Georgians detained after using stolen Israeli passport details
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2023 08:33 AM
Trump loses appeal to block Pence's testimony in Jan 6 probe
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 06:04 AM
US prosecutors ask judge to detain document leak suspect without bond
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 04:55 AM
Woman killed in Negev town of Arara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2023 02:17 AM
Russia says Poland seized money from Warsaw embassy's accounts
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 01:47 AM
Elon Musk meets with Majority leader Schumer in Senate office -aide
By REUTERS
04/27/2023 12:13 AM
CENTCOM commander lands in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2023 10:41 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by