Ukraine PM invites pope to visit, seeks help repatriating deported children

Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow invaded in February last year, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 13:13

Updated: APRIL 27, 2023 14:09
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)
Ukraine's prime minister said on Thursday he had invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and asked for help in repatriating thousands of children taken to Russia or Russian-occupied land since Moscow's invasion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a news conference in Rome that he had held talks at the Vatican and discussed Kyiv's peace formula to end Russia's 14-month-old war in Ukraine.

"I asked his holiness for help in returning home Ukrainian children who are being held, arrested, deported to Russia in a criminal way," he said.

Ukraine's missing children

Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow invaded in February last year, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.

Moscow, which controls large parts of Ukraine's east and south, denies abducting children and says they have been transported away for their own safety.

Volunteers welcome Iryna Hrinchenko, Natalia Rakk and their children, who went to a Russian-organised summer camp from non-government controlled territories and were then taken to Russia, after they returned via the Ukraine-Belarus border, in Volyn region, Ukraine April 7, 2023 (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)Volunteers welcome Iryna Hrinchenko, Natalia Rakk and their children, who went to a Russian-organised summer camp from non-government controlled territories and were then taken to Russia, after they returned via the Ukraine-Belarus border, in Volyn region, Ukraine April 7, 2023 (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

"We discussed the (Ukrainian) peace formula, and a potential path and assistance from his holiness and the Vatican to achieve all the steps of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula," Shmyhal said.

Pope Francis, 86, has said previously that he wants to visit Kyiv but also Moscow on a peace mission.

Tens of thousands have been killed, millions uprooted and whole cities have been flattened during the war in Ukraine.

Russia has been conducting a major offensive in the east of Ukraine for months, but has failed to make major territorial advances. Ukraine plans to launch a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months. Kyiv wants all its territory back.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke by phone with Zelensky on Wednesday. Shmyhal told reporters the phone call had been very productive and could prove a very positive beginning for future relations.



Tags ukraine Pope Francis vatican Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
