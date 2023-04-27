The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'Die a martyr's death:' Man indicted for social media terror incitement

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 14:39

A Jerusalem man was indicted for incitement to terrorism on social media and possession of illegal weapons, the Attorney-General's Office announced on Thursday.

Ahmed Matir, a 21-year-old resident of Kfar Akeb, had posted several widely circulated videos in support of terrorist organizations and acts.

One video of weapons and armed terrorists had music that included the lyrics "Mother, leave the weapons, and die a martyr's death as free people." A caption praised the Lions' Den terrorist organization.

The day after the October killing of Military Police soldier Noa Lazar at a Shuafat checkpoint, Matir had posted a photo of himself bearing arms and wearing military fatigues. A caption encouraged her killing and other acts of terrorism.

In another instance, Matir had published on Facebook photographs of himself in Jenin, wielding two AR-15 type weapons, with a caption saying that "our home is in heaven."

