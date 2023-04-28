The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US engineers recommended grounding Boeing 737 MAX soon after second crash -- report

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 18:51

Some Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) engineers recommended grounding the Boeing BA.N 737 MAX in March 2019 after a second fatal crash and before the agency took action, a report released Friday said.

The Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General said in a report that its review of emails and interviews of FAA officials revealed individual engineers recommended "grounding the airplane while the accident was being investigated based on what they perceived as similarities" between two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. "Yet agency officials at headquarters and the Seattle (Aircraft Certification Office) opted not to do so."

The FAA ultimately grounded the MAX on March 13, 2019 and lifted the flight prohibition order in November 2020.

Woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, killing infant in crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2023 07:36 PM
Russia to stop publishing stats on oil, gas output until April 2024
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 07:32 PM
Bat Yam resident fires gun in Eilat hotel, detained by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2023 07:05 PM
Iran FM says embassies in S.Arabia, Iran to open 'within days'
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 06:53 PM
New air alerts in Ukraine after deadly Russian missile strikes
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 06:28 PM
Putin: Russia must act quickly in face of West's 'economic aggression'
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 06:26 PM
IDF and Palestinian rioters clash, reports of one Palestinian killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2023 05:13 PM
Iranian president to visit Syria next week - senior source
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 04:47 PM
IDF announces plans to demolish home of terrorist who killed Ido Baruch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2023 03:48 PM
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks soon - TASS
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 01:26 PM
Britain and Poland sign 1.9 billion pound missile deal
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 01:12 PM
Ukraine wrapping up preparations for counteroffensive - defense minister
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 12:27 PM
Haifa woman arrested, suspected of murdering 97-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2023 09:39 AM
West aims to defeat Russia, threaten China via Ukraine -Russian official
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 09:15 AM
China says military followed, monitored US warplane in Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 08:43 AM
