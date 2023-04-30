The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 13:06

A man shot three people dead and then committed suicide on Sunday in the Portuguese city of Setubal, about 45 km (28 miles) south of the capital, CNN Portugal said.

PSP police commissioner Joao Freire told Reuters that "there are four bodies, which were supposedly the result of a shooting, but the causes and details are not yet known."

The police criminal cases agency PJ was at the scene investigating, Freire said.

CNN Portugal said the shooting took place at around 8 a.m. in a poor neighborhood of Setubal called Bairro Azul, and that the gunman committed suicide when police officers arrived on the scene.

MK Orna Barbivay may run for Tel Aviv municipality - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 01:21 PM
Prof. Yaron Felus named head of Israel Central Bureau of Statistics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 01:19 PM
MK Gotliv intends to apply to Judicial Selection Committee
By MICHAEL STARR
04/30/2023 10:09 AM
Coalition proposes bill to make AG political appointment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 08:18 AM
Gas leak in India's Punjab kills 11 people
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 08:11 AM
Three Ramle daycare assistants who abused 26 kids begin sentences
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 08:09 AM
Two civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 01:14 AM
UK has evacuated about 1,888 people from Sudan since Tuesday
By REUTERS
04/29/2023 11:41 PM
National Labor Court orders teachers to cancel Sunday strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2023 09:25 PM
Convoy evacuating US citizens, others arrives at Sudanese port
By REUTERS
04/29/2023 07:32 PM
Body of 50-year-old man discovered in forest near Modi'in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2023 07:17 PM
Two men seriously injured in criminal shooting in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2023 10:55 PM
Foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey may meet in May
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 08:03 PM
Woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, killing infant in crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2023 07:36 PM
Russia to stop publishing stats on oil, gas output until April 2024
By REUTERS
04/28/2023 07:32 PM
