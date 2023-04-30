Four indicted for stealing NIS 4 million from businessman's bank account

Four Israeli men were indicted for stealing NIS 4,130,000 from the bank account of a businessman, the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office announced on Sunday.

Efi Cohen, Eli Dadia, Michael Peretz and Nir Merciano were accused of conspiring to withdraw funds the bank account of an Israeli businessman living abroad using fake documents and identity cards.

Cohen had allegedly obtained a copy of the businessman’s SIM card and thereby details on the victim's cellphone and the applications connected to his bank account.

The suspects, ages ranging from 31-55 and hailing from across the country, had transferred funds into their accounts and linked pay apps allowing them to make expensive purchases.