The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Man indicted for beating boss, waving genitals at policewoman after arrest

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 18:02

A Haifa man was indicted for violently assaulting his boss and then exposing his penis to a policewoman, the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office said on Sunday.

Balal Iyadat, 36, was accused of grabbing his branch manager and punching him repeatedly two weeks ago in response to news that he had been transferred to another branch. The manager suffered several fractures to his nose.

The accused was arrested and taken to a Jaffa police station, and placed in a holding cell under the supervision of a female police officer. Iyadat requested a male officer to accompany him to the bathroom.

When denied being allowed to leave the cell to smoke a cigarette, the man flew into a fury and threatened to defecate in the detention cell, took off his pants and simulated the act. Officers attempted to calm him, but instead Iyadat allegedly took out his penis, waved it at the female policewoman, and shouted, "come play with him, he wants to play with you."

Two Palestinians caught crossing from Gaza into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 06:14 PM
Iranian president scheduled to visit Damascus on wednesday - IRNA
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 06:03 PM
Four indicted for stealing NIS 4 million from businessman's bank account
By MICHAEL STARR
04/30/2023 05:44 PM
PM Netanyahu, Finance Min. and Education Min. to give joint statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 05:31 PM
Russia says its forces take four blocks in western Bakhmut - RIA
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 03:11 PM
MK Orna Barbivay may run for Tel Aviv municipality - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 01:21 PM
Prof. Yaron Felus named head of Israel Central Bureau of Statistics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 01:19 PM
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 01:06 PM
MK Gotliv intends to apply to Judicial Selection Committee
By MICHAEL STARR
04/30/2023 10:09 AM
Coalition proposes bill to make AG political appointment - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 08:18 AM
Gas leak in India's Punjab kills 11 people
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 08:11 AM
Three Ramle daycare assistants who abused 26 kids begin sentences
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 08:09 AM
Two civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 01:14 AM
UK has evacuated about 1,888 people from Sudan since Tuesday
By REUTERS
04/29/2023 11:41 PM
National Labor Court orders teachers to cancel Sunday strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2023 09:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by