A Haifa man was indicted for violently assaulting his boss and then exposing his penis to a policewoman, the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office said on Sunday.

Balal Iyadat, 36, was accused of grabbing his branch manager and punching him repeatedly two weeks ago in response to news that he had been transferred to another branch. The manager suffered several fractures to his nose.

The accused was arrested and taken to a Jaffa police station, and placed in a holding cell under the supervision of a female police officer. Iyadat requested a male officer to accompany him to the bathroom.

When denied being allowed to leave the cell to smoke a cigarette, the man flew into a fury and threatened to defecate in the detention cell, took off his pants and simulated the act. Officers attempted to calm him, but instead Iyadat allegedly took out his penis, waved it at the female policewoman, and shouted, "come play with him, he wants to play with you."