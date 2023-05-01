The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian defenses in Ukraine most extensive system in decades - UK

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 1, 2023 11:48

Russia has constructed some of the most extensive military defenses in the world in decades in occupied Ukraine, the UK defense Ministry said in a Monday morning intelligence update.

The trenches and defensive lines have been built up in southern Ukraine since mid-2022 and have been laid not only on the front lines but deep within occupied territory. Some trenches have also been dug in Russian territory, the UK Defense Ministry said.

“Imagery shows that Russia has made a particular effort to fortify the northern border of occupied Crimea, including with a multi-layered defensive zone near the village of Medvedevka,” said the UK ministry. “Russia has also dug hundreds of miles of trenches well inside internationally recognized Russian territory including in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.”

The extent of the defenses indicates the Kremlin’s concerns about a Ukrainian counteroffensive, the ministry claimed.



Two brothers arrested on suspicion of raping teen sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 11:28 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest 17 suspects of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:54 AM
Teen detained for making false calls to Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:41 AM
Israel Police arrest public servants suspected of bribery among others
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:36 AM
Palestinian killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 07:40 AM
Ukraine air defenses intercept Russian missiles drones over Kyiv
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 05:48 AM
Teachers to strike in protest of Education Minister Kisch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 07:44 PM
Two Palestinians caught crossing from Gaza into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 06:14 PM
Iranian president scheduled to visit Damascus on wednesday - IRNA
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 06:03 PM
Man indicted for beating boss, waving genitals at woman after arrest
By MICHAEL STARR
04/30/2023 06:02 PM
Four indicted for stealing NIS 4 million from businessman's bank account
By MICHAEL STARR
04/30/2023 05:44 PM
PM Netanyahu, Finance Min. and Education Min. to give joint statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 05:31 PM
Russia says its forces take four blocks in western Bakhmut - RIA
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 03:11 PM
MK Orna Barbivay may run for Tel Aviv municipality - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 01:21 PM
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 01:06 PM
