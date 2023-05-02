Miri Regev boots NTA company from Metro project

Transportation Minister Miri Regev removed the NTA company from the management of the metro project on Tuesday, saying the move would allow NTA to focus entirely on the Tel Aviv light rail.

The Tel Aviv light rail project is running over a year and a half late and has exceeded its budget by about NIS 3 billion. While the CEO of NTA stated earlier this year that the light rail would be ready by Passover, it is now not expected to open for at least another month.

The metro project, which Regev has said she will block until transportation in the periphery is improved, will be transferred to another company.