Miri Regev boots NTA company from Metro project

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 2, 2023 13:32

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 13:35

Transportation Minister Miri Regev removed the NTA company from the management of the metro project on Tuesday, saying the move would allow NTA to focus entirely on the Tel Aviv light rail.

The Tel Aviv light rail project is running over a year and a half late and has exceeded its budget by about NIS 3 billion. While the CEO of NTA stated earlier this year that the light rail would be ready by Passover, it is now not expected to open for at least another month.

The metro project, which Regev has said she will block until transportation in the periphery is improved, will be transferred to another company.

Russia's Shoigu: We have taken steps to accelerate arms production
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 01:03 PM
Police investigating suspected gang rape in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 12:56 PM
WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 12:47 PM
4 IDF soldiers injured in car accident in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 12:43 PM
Border Police officer convicted for beating Palestinian
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 11:24 AM
Tnuva raises price of dairy products by 4.65%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 10:00 AM
Suspected shooting attack near Avnei Hefetz, one lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 08:07 AM
31-year-old man killed in shooting on Highway 65
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 07:36 AM
Two Palestinians arrested crossing Gaza border - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 11:15 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: Two dead in Pavlohrad attacks
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 10:24 PM
IDF to hold exercise in Gaza area Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:17 PM
Man found dead in Tel Aviv apartment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 07:02 PM
Police officer indicted for threatening teens with pistol
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 06:44 PM
Israel Police officer indicted for threatening to shoot minors
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/01/2023 05:24 PM
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 04:35 PM
