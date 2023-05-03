A man suspected of killing five neighbors in Texas over complaints of noise he was making by firing his gun outside at night was arrested in a neighboring town on Tuesday after a massive, four-day manhunt, a county sheriff said.

The suspect was identified this week as Francisco Oropesa, 38, a Mexican national who immigration officials say had been deported from the United States four times since 2009.

Friday night's bloodshed erupted in the town of Cleveland, Texas, over noise complaints from the suspect's neighbors, according to law enforcement officials.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters he was caught hiding beneath some laundry after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a tip.

His arrest in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas, roughly 17 miles (27 km) west of Cleveland, came as the FBI said it was working with law enforcement agencies nationwide and in Mexico in an expanded, four-day manhunt.