Israeli security forces demolished two terrorist homes overnight

Israeli security forces demolished the homes of two convicted terrorists overnight, the IDF announced on Wednesday morning.

IDF and Border Police forces destroyed the home of the terrorist Mohammad Zuf, who carried out a stabbing and ramming attack on November 15, 2022, in which three Israelis were killed and four others were injured.

Additionally, the house of the terrorist Younes Hilan in Kfar Haja was destroyed. He carried out a stabbing attack in Kfar Pondok on October 25, 2022, in which one Israeli was killed.

During the activities, violent clashes broke out and the Israeli forces responded with riot dispersal measures and arrested a number of suspects.