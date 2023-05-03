Gallant approves new appointments for IDF General Staff

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's recommendations for a round of new appointments to the IDF General Staff on Wednesday.

Gen. Eliezer Toledano will be appointed as Head of the Strategy and Iran Division.

Brigadier-General Yaron Finkelman will be appointed as commander of the Southern Command, Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni will be appointed as commander of the Depth Corps and as commander of the military colleges.

Brig.-Gen. David Zini will be appointed as commander of the Preparation and Training Command in the IDF's Ground Arm and Commander of the General Staff Corps. Brig.-Gen. Eyal Harel will be appointed as Head of the Planning Division.

All aforementioned Brigadier-Generals will be promoted to Generals.