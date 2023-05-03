Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Wednesday for the continuation of the seizure of Palestinian Authority funds to transfer to the families of terror victims.

Following the NIS 138.8 m. that was transferred in January for those purposes, Smotrich instructed the Israel Tax Authority director Eran Ya'akov, to transfer an additional NIS 3.2 m. from the Palestinian Authority.

"We transferred NIS 3.2 million from the Palestinian Authority that will serve as compensation to the families of victims of terrorism... The State of Israel is stopping the Palestinian Authority's financing of terrorism. We will not allow this absurd situation to happen."