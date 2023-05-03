The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Smotrich calls for continued seizure of PA funds for terror victims' families

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2023 18:45

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Wednesday for the continuation of the seizure of Palestinian Authority funds to transfer to the families of terror victims. 

Following the NIS 138.8 m. that was transferred in January for those purposes, Smotrich instructed the Israel Tax Authority director Eran Ya'akov, to transfer an additional NIS 3.2 m. from the Palestinian Authority. 

"We transferred NIS 3.2 million from the Palestinian Authority that will serve as compensation to the families of victims of terrorism... The State of Israel is stopping the Palestinian Authority's financing of terrorism. We will not allow this absurd situation to happen."

Israeli inmate pepper sprayed after attacking Megiddo Prison guard
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 07:37 PM
Russia's Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Zelensky after drone attack
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 07:24 PM
Israel's High Court rules against representation for detained Jordan MP
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 06:25 PM
Nordic nations back Ukraine for eventual EU, NATO membership
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 06:20 PM
Kyiv disappointed at Berlin's handling of Zelensky's possible visit
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 04:42 PM
Moscow may sabotage undersea cables as part of its war on Ukraine - NATO
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 04:18 PM
Canada sanctions Iran over human rights violations
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 03:42 PM
Syria, Iran sign strategic cooperation accord, including oil MoU
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 03:40 PM
Suspected ramming attack carried out in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 03:38 PM
Gallant approves new appointments for IDF General Staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 02:14 PM
Nine killed in Serbia school shootings, Tanjug news agency reports
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 12:43 PM
Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights - report
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 11:49 AM
Iranian president lands in Damascus for first visit since Syrian war
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 10:17 AM
Israeli security forces demolished two terrorist homes overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 08:45 AM
Warplanes to patrol airspace during military checks in Belarus
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 08:41 AM
