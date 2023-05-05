Man indicted for stabbing friend after losing money playing cards

A man was indicted for stabbing his friend after he had lost thousands of shekels to him while playing cards, the Tel Aviv District Attorney announced on Friday.

Amir Abush lost NIS 5,000 in a card game at the victim's home in Holon in April. He left the residence and returned with more money so that he could continue playing. When he lost this sum, he stabbed his friend multiple times and stole NIS 20,000 from him.

The victim, though bleeding heavily, was able to go out to the street, where he was eventually found and then brought to the hospital by emergency services. The victim survived, but had to undergo repair to his lung, large blood transfusions, and was ventilated.

On the run from the police, Abush sent messages to the victim's brother warning him not to testify or help the investigation. Abush was found by police hiding under a bed in his mother-in-law's house in Holon.