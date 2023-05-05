The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli hi-tech entrepreneur killed in Los Angeles plane crash

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 5, 2023 15:44

Updated: MAY 5, 2023 15:48

An Israeli hi-tech worker was killed last Saturday in a plane crash in Los Angeles, Israeli and American media sources reported this week.

The man, Herzliya resident Alon Inditzky, will be laid to rest in the Galil Yam cemetery in his city, Ynet reported.

Inditsky, 38 years old at the time of his death, was a senior manager at HP Israel and went to the US two years ago for entrepreneurship work.

He was a resident of Woodland Hills. Inditzky was the pilot and lone occupant of the Cessna aircraft that crashed, CBS reported citing local authorities, with fire officials stating that they believed Inditzky was traveling between the Santa Monica and Van Nuys airports.

