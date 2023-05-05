Israeli hi-tech entrepreneur killed in Los Angeles plane crash

An Israeli hi-tech worker was killed last Saturday in a plane crash in Los Angeles, Israeli and American media sources reported this week.

The man, Herzliya resident Alon Inditzky, will be laid to rest in the Galil Yam cemetery in his city, Ynet reported.

Inditsky, 38 years old at the time of his death, was a senior manager at HP Israel and went to the US two years ago for entrepreneurship work.

He was a resident of Woodland Hills. Inditzky was the pilot and lone occupant of the Cessna aircraft that crashed, CBS reported citing local authorities, with fire officials stating that they believed Inditzky was traveling between the Santa Monica and Van Nuys airports.