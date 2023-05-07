Man indicted for bringing Hamas flags to Temple Mount on Ramadan

A Jerusalem resident was indicted for attempting to bring flags of the Hamas terrorist organization to the Temple Mount during Ramadan, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office said on Sunday.

Ayoub Afana, 29, had given a bag full of 23 Hamas flags to his fiancée, asking her to bring them to the holy site for him.

The fiancée, who was not aware of the contents of the bag, gave it to the police for examination. The flags were discovered by the police. Ayoub called his fiancée so that he could collect the bag, unaware that she had been detained.